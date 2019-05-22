LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Lyman police say a Greer man they had to chase down Wednesday faces a slew of charges from around Spartanburg County, and we're told he had 8 additional warrants out for his arrest as well.
According to Lyman PD, 35-year-old Robert Brandon Lewis was spotted on US-29 in a 2005 Acura with a stolen license plate on it. Police engaged him in a car chase, but he then bailed out on foot in Greer near Center Street. LPD says Lewis was apprehended after a brief foot chase.
Since his arrest, Lyman police chief Jay Hayes has told FOX Carolina that Lewis faces a slew of charges from both his department and from Duncan. He also has drug charges pending lab test results along with eight outstanding warrants.
Here's a full breakdown of the charges Lewis faces:
- Charges from Lyman PD:
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Uninsured vehicle fee violation (1st)
- Driving Under Suspension (2nd)
- Blue light violation (2nd and subsequent)
- Receiving stolen goods equal to or less than $2,000
- Charges from Duncan PD:
- Four bench warrants from Duncan Municipal Court
- Charges from Spartanburg County:
- Four general sessions court bench warrants
So far, bond has only been granted for Lewis' four warrants from Duncan, totaling $2,617.50.
