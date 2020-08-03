SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Lyman Police Department is investigating after an Advance America was robbed on August 3, according to a press release.
Police say that Advance America was robbed at gun point by a suspect who demanded cash from an employee.
Police say that he left the scene in a light blue 4 door vehicle on Old Spartanburg Rd towards Wellford.
The suspect is described as a male between 20 to 30 years of age, 5'3 to 5'5 inches tall, between 140 and 170 lbs. He was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, a black baseball hat with 'SOX' written on it and a blue face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Southern at (864)434-2807.
