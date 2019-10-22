MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office says one person passed away in a structure fire on Monday, October 21 and an investigation is underway.
Officials say Otto Fire and Rescue was called to the American Way Drive structure around 4 p.m. After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found one person deceased inside.
Their identity has yet to be released.
Franklin Fire and Rescue, Clarks Chapel Fire and Rescue and Squad 4 helped put out the flames.
An investigation is underway into the cause and origin of the fire.
In addition to the Marshal's Office and Otto Fire and Rescue, the Macon County Sheriff's Office and the NC State of Bureau of Investigation are assisting.
