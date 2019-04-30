PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE (FOX Carolina) - Police in Presque Isle, Maine say two young boys, missing for several days, were found safe in North Carolina with their father.
PIPD says 12-year-old Joel Strother II and 10-year-old Carter Strother III were possibly taken by one of four people.
A thorough investigation led police to believe the boys' father, Joel Strother, had taken them in a 2006 metallic/pewter colored GMC Terrain with temporary paper registration plates.
Initially, police said the boys may be in the Carolinas, though Florida was also a possibility.
The trio were located Tuesday afternoon in North Carolina. Strother was arrested.
INITIAL COVERAGE
The elder of the two brothers, Joel Strother II, is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
The younger brother, Carter, is about 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police now say they believe the boys are with their father, Joel Strother, and could be in Florida. A warrant was signed for Strother last week for his arrest. A Facebook post from the department says he was aware of the warrant prior to leaving the state.
Police note that Strother has a birthmark on the left side of his neck that may look like a faded tattoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.