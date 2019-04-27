PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE (FOX Carolina) - Police in Presque Isle, Maine say two boys who may have been taken against their will are potentially in the Carolinas.
PIPD says 12-year-old Joel Strother II and 10-year-old Carter Strother III were possibly taken by one of four people who have left Maine and headed to either North or South Carolina.
The boys could be with one of these people:
- Joel Strother
- Kimberly McLeod, AKA Kimberly Strother
- Christopher McLeod
- Matthew McLeod
The elder of the two brothers, Joel Strother II, is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
The younger brother, Carter, is about 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information as to where the boys are or anyone they're with is urged to contact local law enforcement, or reach out to PIPD at (207) 764-4476.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.