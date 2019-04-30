PRESQUE ISLE, MAINE (FOX Carolina) - Police in Presque Isle, Maine says they have a federal warrant out for the father of two young boys who may have been taken against their will.
The boys were originally thought to have been heading to the Carolinas.
PIPD says 12-year-old Joel Strother II and 10-year-old Carter Strother III were possibly taken by one of four people.
The boys could be with one of these people:
- Joel Strother
- Kimberly McLeod, AKA Kimberly Strother
- Christopher McLeod
- Matthew McLeod
The elder of the two brothers, Joel Strother II, is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 90 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
The younger brother, Carter, is about 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police now say they believe the boys are with their father, Joel Strother, and could be in Florida. A warrant was signed for Strother last week for his arrest. A Facebook post from the department says he was aware of the warrant prior to leaving the state.
Strother is believed to be driving a 2006 metallic/pewter colored GMC Terrain with temporary paper registration plates.
Police note that Strother has a birthmark on the left side of his neck that may look like a faded tattoo.
Anyone with information as to where the boys are or anyone they're with is urged to contact local law enforcement, or reach out to PIPD at (207) 764-4476.
