MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man who was arrested on charges stemming from sex crimes involving a teenage victim from 2019 is also accused of throwing an unknown liquid on a sheriff's office employee at the county jail.
Robbie Eugene Shumate, 35, of Hicks Chapel Road in Marion is charged with statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years of age, statutory sex offense with a child less than or equal to 15 years of age and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Shumate was also charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner for the incident at the jail, which took place on Feb. 17.
