SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a man was arrested Monday after he reportedly assaulted a pregnant woman and threatened to stomp on her stomach.
Deputies said the assault happened at a home on Casey Creek Road.
The victim, 24, told deputies Jerry Bragg began cursing at her and then wrapped his hands around her throat so she couldn’t breathe. The victim said Bragg also threw her to the ground and said "I might as well stomp your stomach because I'm going to jail anyway.”
Deputies said the victim had visible injuries to her neck and arms and was complaining that her ribs hurt. EMS was called to check out the victim.
Deputies said they found Bragg hiding in the basement of a family member’s home next door.
Bragg, 30, was arrested and charged with domestic violence second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.