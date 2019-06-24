SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement officers said a man was arrested on June 17 after a live kitten was found in a bag dumped at a county recycling center facility.
Director Jaime Relson said Environmental Enforcement was called to the recycling center on Cowpens Clifton Road and met with witnesses who told them they heard kittens inside a bag that a man had thrown into the trash compactor.
The man accused of throwing away the bag, John Majors, was still at the scene.
He reportedly told officers he thought he had thrown a dead mouse and a dead squirrel into the bag, but one must have been a kitten.
“With help from the Spartanburg County Solid Waste Department, Officers were able to use a ladder and climbed into the hopper and retrieved a large black trash bag from inside the trash compactor.” Nelson said in a news release. “Inside the bag officers discovered a black and white kitten still alive, but missing a leg. No other animals were located in the trash bag.”
Nelson said the kitten was taken to a veterinary clinic, where the vet determined the animal was less than 24 hours old.
“Unfortunately, due to overall poor health of the kitten, it had to be euthanized,” Nelson said.
Warrants were signed charging Majors with ill treatment of an animal and abandonment of an animal.
