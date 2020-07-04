HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Horry County PD says a man accused of killing a 4-year-old child is now in custody.

HCPD was looking for Henry Tyrone Moody, who they say shot the child on the 7000 block of Millpond Road in Galivants Ferry.

He was deemed armed and dangerous, and the original post was updated around 10:30 p.m. to show Moody was in custody.