MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County said a man wanted for setting at least 14 roadside fires in the Marion and Sugar Hill areas over the past four years was arrested Tuesday night.
Rangers with the N.C. Forest Service charged Barry Scott McCoyle, 38, with 14 counts of setting fire to woodlands, brush lands and grasslands.
McDowell County deputies said they also charged McCoyle with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a search at McCoyle’s home Tuesday and deputies said they found 20 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, and 40 explosive blasting caps.
Deputies ask anyone with further information about roadside fires in McDowell County to contact McDowell County Fire Marshal Craig Walker at 828- 652-4000.
MORE NEWS - San Diego firefighters rescue toddler stuck in pool filter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.