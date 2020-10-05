SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a man was charged with breach of peace after they received multiple complaints about a green laser light being shined into homes and vehicles on Southfield Street Sunday night.
According to an incident report, the green laser was also shined into the eyes of a deputy arriving to investigate.
Deputies said the suspect, Robert Ramon Lopez, 32, dropped an item, later determined to be a green laser pointer, under a car and initially denied shining the laser at the deputy and claimed it had been kids who had ran off.
Lopez was placed in investigative detention and, per the incident report, admitted that it was actually him who had been pointing the laser and knew it was wrong.
The incident report states neighbors and at least one motorist had complained that Lopez had been shining the laser into windows of homes and cars.
Lopez was arrested, taken to the detention center, and released a short time later.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.