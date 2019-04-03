UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff said a man suspected of stealing mail and setting up phony credit cards in other people’s names is now behind bars.
Sheriff David Taylor said he and his deputies were called to check out a suspicious person in the Santuc who matched the description of a man who had run off from the scene of a car crash nearby.
Taylor said he was responding along the 1900 block of Satuc Carlisle Highway when he spotted Michael Blake Knox.
Taylor said Knox had multiple identifications and credit/debit cards in other people’s names, along with pieces of unopened mail from addresses in the area.
“After he was arrested, sheriff investigators obtained search warrants for the wrecked vehicle and his residence based on stolen identifications that Blake Knox had on him when he was arrested,” Taylor said in a news release. “
Taylor said several stolen items were recovered from Knox’s home on Beatty’s Bridge Road during the search, along with mail that had been stolen from mailboxes throughout Union and Spartanburg.
“Blake Knox would steal credit card applications from victim’s mailbox and use the victim’s name and (his own) mailing address to have the credit cards mailed to his home, and then he would defraud the cards,” Taylor said.
Knox was charged with a total of 19 offenses: nine counts of financial identity theft, eight charges of petit larceny, and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Taylor said the United States Postal Inspector is involved with this case and will seek Federal Indictments for United States mail theft against Knox.
