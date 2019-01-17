MILLS RIVER, NC (FOX Carolina) – Henderson County deputies said a Mills River man was charged after they found a severely emaciated dog tied to a tree in his yard while attempting to serve him with a warrant concerning an unrelated matter.
Deputies said they went to Christopher Hall’s home on Warlick Road to serve the warrant on Tuesday when they found the extremely malnourished Doberman pinscher.
Animal Enforcement officers were called to investigate and deputies said they decided to charge Hall, 37, was charged with cruelty to animals and one count of child abuse based upon the conditions of the home where a minor child was living. Hall was arrested and has been released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Deputies said the dog was taken to the Henderson County Animal Shelter for treatment and eventual adoption.
