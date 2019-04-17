GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man accused of beating his sister after she gave him a ride to their mother’s house was arrested Tuesday night.
Police said they were called to an address on Washington Court shortly before 8:30 p.m.
The victim, 24, told officers Tyquan Miller, 22, began hitting her in her car when they arrived and continued to beat her after she got out of the car.
The victim had a bloody lip, blood on her elbows from where she had been knocked to the ground, and other abrasions visible, police said. The victim did not want to be transported to the hospital.
Police said the mother confirmed she had seen Cooper “beating on” the daughter but refused to write a statement.
Officers also learned Cooper had an active bench warrant for failure to appear.
He was taken into custody and police said he resisted arrest while being placed in the patrol car and threatened to return and harm his sister and other bystanders at the scene.
He was charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct.
