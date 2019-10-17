JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL (FOX Carolina) - Police in Jacksonville Beach, Florida say a man has been arrested and charged for a fatal collision that killed a Clemson student this past summer.
We first told you that 22-year-old Bryn S. Turner, a senior at Clemson studying genetics, was killed in July 2019 after being hit by a car on 2nd street in Jacksonville Beach. More than three months later, Jacksonville Beach police say Joshua Lovingood is responsible for the collision.
According to JBPD, the crash on July 11, 2019 unfolded around 11:52 p.m. Police say Lovingood was traveling south on 2nd Street at a high rate of speed, more than twice the speed limit. Around that time, Turner and fellow pedestrian Julio Gomez were walking near 7th Avenue North when JBPD says Lovingood stuck them. While Turner was killed, Gomez suffered severe injuries and is still recovering.
Police say Lovingood continued to travel south on 2nd Street before hitting a stop sign and palm tree at 5th Avenue. This caused his car to flip before coming to a rest. At the time, police suspected he was under the influence of alcohol, and he consented to a blood draw at the scene. The test showed Lovingood's blood alcohol content (BAC) at .228, nearly triple the .08 legal limit in Florida. Additionally: THC was present in his system, according to police.
Lovingood was arrested in Ohio on October 9 and will be extradited to Florida. He faces the following charges:
- DUI manslaughter
- Vehicular homicide
- DUI with damage
- DUI with injury
- Driving while license suspended or revoked
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF BRYN TURNER'S DEATH FOLLOWS:
