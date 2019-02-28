OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who was arrested in January as part of a theft ring investigation now faces more than 100 charges related to the crimes and a significant amount of bond.

We had previously reported that Joshua Chad Jackson, 41, was arrested on January 10 and faced six charges of breaking into motor vehicle and three counts petit larceny. His arrest lead to the arrests of two more men connected to a theft ring within the county, thus revealing the theft ring.

However, since his arrest, the number of charges Jackson faces has grown significantly: he faces 119 charges of similar natures, and bonds for 21 of those charges must be set by a circuit court judge.

For the 98 charges that have been discussed in front of a bond court judge, Jackson now has bonds totaling $518,477.50

Here are the charges Jackson is facing: