LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Gray Court man is facing charges after Laurens County deputies say his dogs mauled a woman to death this week.
We first told you about the death of 32-year-old Jacqueline Nicole Robinson on Thursday, October 1. LCSO says she was killed along Allegra Lane on September 29 when a pack of dogs attacked her, resulting in her death. The agency says multiple dogs were removed from a nearby property, and that an investigation was underway. A day later, LCSO says Jeffrey Sullivan is the alleged owner of the three dogs who attacked Robinson.
Deputies now say Sullivan is charged with involuntary manslaughter along with three counts of possession of a dangerous animal.
In a statement, sheriff Don Reynolds said “This is such a tragic, senseless death. My thoughts and prayers go to Ms. Robinson’s family. I pray that justice is served and that her family feels some peace knowing that this individual believed to be responsible is being held accountable for his reckless actions.”
On Thursday, we spoke with Robinson's father in Kentucky. He expressed his grief and called for justice.
