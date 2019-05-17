PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said man was arrested after he was caught using a “sophisticated network of underground tunnels” to conceal more than $200,000 worth of stolen items.
Deputies said the items, which had been stolen from areas throughout the Upstate and the Midlands, were found in tunnels on property along Looperville Road during a two-day search that began on May 14.
“Some of the stolen property was heavy construction equipment, transport trailers, vehicles, power tools and construction material,” Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.”
Timothy Glenn Painter, 26, was arrested and charged with 8 counts of receiving stolen goods.
Deputies expect additional charged to be filed as the investigation continues.
