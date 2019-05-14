GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department said a man has been charged in connection to a string of burglaries within city limits.
Initially, police reported that they were investigating more than 20 burglaries across Greenville County - and if they were connected.
Several of the crimes were committed along Augusta Street, with small businesses taking the majority of the hits.
According to police, Tyler James Brady of Georgia was arrested in connection to some of the crimes.
Greenville Police have charged him with the following burglaries within City limits:
- 1922 Augusta St., Pure Barre
- 1922 Augusta St., Labels
- 221 Pelham Rd., Saige Consignment
- 2123 Augusta St., Donut Experiment
- 2222 Augusta St., Twill
- 2222 Augusta St., NY Butcher Shoppe
- 2222 Augusta St., Gage’s
Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Brady with a number of charges stemming from a crime spree that occurred in the early morning hours of March 27. The incident locations and charges are as follows:
- 502 Garden Trail (Chanticleer Golf Pro Shop): burglary second degree violent, safecracking, and petit larceny enhanced.
- Chamberlain court (Chanticleer community): Breaking into motor vehicles or tanks, and grand larceny enhanced.
- Abbott Trail (Chanticleer community): Two counts of breaking into motor vehicles or tanks, petit larceny enhanced.
As the investigation remains active, police said more charges are possible. Detectives are currently working to track down more leads and evidence.
