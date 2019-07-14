OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced they've charged a man with attempted murder after authorities found another man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in some Seneca woods.
Deputies say they received a call regarding an individual found around 7:30 a.m. on July 10 on Hope Avenue near Thatcher Road.
Upon arrival, they say they discovered a man, now identified as Timothy "TJ" Phillips, with head injuries.
Phillips was airlifted to Greenville PRISMA Health at 8:30am. Authorities said medical staff notified them that he had suffered from a single gunshot wound to the head.
As of July 12, Phillips' family said he had not regained consciousness since he was found. They say he's currently on a ventilator to help him breathe, but he is breathing on his own as well.
After several days investigating, the Sheriff's Office announced they arrested Marshall Lee Rogers in connection to the near-fatal shooting. Rogers has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He's being held at the Oconee County Detention Center without bond.
Deputies say their investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone who might have information on incident is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111. An anonymous cash reward is being offered for any tip leading to an arrest/arrests in these cases.
To leave an anonymous tip by phone call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-724-6372), by web at www.p3tips.com and click “submit a new tip”, or via mobile phone by downloading the P3 Tips App on your Apple or Android Device.
