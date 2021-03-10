SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man was arrested Tuesday on charges stemming from an incident in October, 2020 when deputies said tombstones were pushed over and multiple items were stolen from a church cemetery.
The incident happened between October 15 and 16 at Piedmont Baptist Church on Chesnee Highway.
According to an incident report, a deputy investigating a vehicle in the church cemetery found that grave stones had been tipped over and broken, along with other statues, vases, and figurines. The deputy also saw that some grave markers had been completely pulled up and flowers had been removed from some urns. Some items from the cemetery were also found inside the vehicle, along with fresh dirt and blood.
The responding deputy had previously encountered Joshua Henderson in the cemetery one day earlier and noted that he had blood on his knees, which Henderson claimed he had suffered while doing yard work.
Enough evidence was collected that a judge signed warrants for Henderson, charging him with obliteration, vandalization, or desecration of human burial grounds, and one count of theft of grave property. He is accused of stealing more than $400 worth of porcelain figures, flowers, vase inserts, and lights from the cemetery.
Henderson was arrested and booked into the county jail for those offenses on Tuesday.
