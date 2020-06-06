GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An individual has died after falling from Wildcat Falls along Geer Highway on Saturday, according to a press release.
Deputies say they responded to the call around 2:30 p.m.
When officials arrived they located an adult male victim who was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators are on scene and no foul play is suspected at this time.
