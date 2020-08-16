GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies say a man was injured after a shooting unfolded Sunday afternoon.
Dispatch says deputies got the call around 1:17 p.m., and that the scene on the 100 block of Folkstone Street was still active as of 2:10 p.m. A FOX Carolina viewer who tipped us off to the scene sent us a photo of deputies conducting their investigation.
Lt. Ryan Flood with GCSO later confirmed one person was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Deputies say they found the male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and that the shooting happened after an altercation among multiple parties.
Flood also said deputies have made contact with the alleged shooter, but as of writing charges have not been issued as investigators continue to sort through the details.
Stay tuned for updates.
