MOORE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said one man was taken to jail Monday and seven people were cited after deputies uncovered an illegal gambling operation.
Deputies said they executed a search warrant at an address on Peachwood Street in Moore Monday night.
Inside, they found five standing gaming machines and two tabletop gaming machines.
They also found seven people inside the house.
Deputies said they identified Willie Ferguson as the owner of the home and the man running the operation.
Ferguson was arrested and charged with balltickets first offense and gambling.
Deputies said citations were issued to the following people, who were ticketed and released: Rodrick Lemont Drummond, Gina Kay Wood, Alvin James Ellis, Tina Diane Austin, Jerome Lewis Ferguson, Eugene Rogers, and Diane Marie Dawkins.
The machines were seized from the property.
