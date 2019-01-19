CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C (FOX Carolina) -- The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Sugar Shack Nightclub that occurred around 3:30am Saturday morning, deputies released to press.
Several people and vehicles were struck by gunfire and one person has died from the gunfire at an area hospital. Several other persons are in area hospitals being treated for gunshot injuries.
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says a Gaffney man has died following a shooting incident at a local night club early today. Fowler identified the deceased as Montreal Jordan McMullins, 23.
“McMullins was shot during the incident that occurred at 3:30 a.m. at The Sugar Shack II located at 1435 Wilcox Avenue in Gaffney. He was transported from the scene by ambulance to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died during surgery at 4:55 a.m. An autopsy will be performed to assist in the investigation,” Coroner Fowler said.
The Sheriff’s Office Investigators are spread out at three different hospitals conducting investigations and Crime Scene is collecting and processing evidence on scene.
According to Sheriff Mueller, the other four victims were taken to two different hospitals in Gaffney and in Shelby, NC. All were treated for non-life threatening injuries and most of them have been released. The victims are not being identified by name, but Mueller says they include three women and one man, with ages ranging from 29 to 38.
Mueller says investigators know that gunshots were fired both inside the club and in the parking lot outside. They also recovered multiple shell casings that indicated there was more than one person shooting. However, the types and number of casings will not be released during the investigation.
However, investigators have retrieved a camera recording from inside they hope will identify those responsible. The owner of the Sugar Shack has been told the club will remain closed during the investigation.
Mueller also says CCSO will announce further plans and release information on efforts to shut down the Sugar Shack in the coming weeks. He says they've been to the club several times over the last two years for fights, shots fired calls, and other injuries from gunfire.
"Law enforcement has had meetings with those running the club providing them with proactive safety measures they could take to reduce violence. They followed the recommendations for a period of time but have reverted back to not having armed security on the premises and have failed miserably in protecting patrons of their establishment both inside the nightclub and outside the club," said Mueller. "The club was only permitted or licensed for serving beer and wine. Evidence recovered inside the club indicates they were serving liquor to patrons within the club as well prior to the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office will work closely with the Department of Revenue and SLED to attempt to revoke the current license and partner with our Solicitor to shutter the nuisance establishment on a permanent basis through the courts."
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime SC or 1-888-274-6372.
I wonder what the correlation is of shooting in places that are Lounges/Nighclubs open after 1a?
