ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tuesday, police in Asheville said they safely located missing man Scottie Francis Vandermeer, who had last been seen on February 5 near Deaverview Apartments.
He is described as male, 40-years old, 6'1'' and around 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and several tattoos on his chest and forearm.
Police die not elaborate as to where Vandermeer was found, only saying he was safe.
