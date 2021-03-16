BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Anderson County say the discovery of additional key evidence has led them to drop active arrest warrants for a man once charged with murder.
According to the sheriff's office, it all stems from a shooting that happened over the weekend.
Deputies said the shooting happened on March 13 at an address on Belton Highway. When deputies arrived, they found Kevin B. Pierce of Anderson with a gunshot wound. Pierce was airlifted to the hospital where deputies said he passed away due to his shooting injuries.
Deputies said Monday that arrest warrants were signed charging Johnathan P. Hart and Timothy N. Wells with murder. Hart was taken into custody.
According to arrest warrants, Hart got into an argument with the victim that resulted in Pierce being shot in the head. The warrant states the incident was captured on camera and there were witnesses around.
With the newly surfaced evidence, the sheriff's office says Wells no longer has active warrants for his arrest. Detectives are now hoping to speak with Wells as a witness to the crime.
MORE NEWS - Police chief says "Brevard is safe", but asks citizens to be especially attentive following Sunday bomb threat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.