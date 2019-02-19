ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) We're learning more Tuesday morning about a man killed Monday night in a shooting on Whirlaway Circle.
Early Tuesday morning Deputy Coroner Don McCown with the Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 50-year-old Rodney Lewis Gilmer.
This morning we're learning that Gilmer worked for AnMed Health Emergency Department, and has worked previously as a flight paramedic for GHS Med Trans.
On Monday, Anderson County deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Whirlaway Circle.
Sergeant Foster with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said the call originally came in as a domestic dispute, but led to the shooting of at least one person.
McCown says that Gilmer was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center where he died on arrival.
Tuesday, tributes are already being posted in Gilmer's remembrance by other first responders. The Sandy Springs Fire Department said on their Facebook page:
You will be missed Rodney Gilmer. You were a wonderful person. Many prayers going out to his family; his daughters; his sister Joyce and Anderson County EMS family and First Responders. No one will ever be able to fill your shoes.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
We've reached out to AnMed Health for comment.
We'll update as soon as the sheriff's office releases more information.
