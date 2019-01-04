Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg City Police responded to a stabbing in Victoria Gardens apartment along Howard Street.
The victim was outside near the playground area when a man confronted him and began arguing with him. The suspect was describes as brown skin complexion and tall in height, around 19 to 20 years old. The suspect had a cross tattoo in the center of his eye between his eyebrows, police say.
The suspect approached the man and began to argue that he was not from the area and he should not be hanging around the apartment complex. The victim told deputies he was there "to see his people".
After arguing, the victim turned to get physical with the suspect and the suspect stabbed the man in the chest.
The victim, identified as Rayon Jones, was transported to the hospital by his sister. As a result of the stabbing, Mr. Jones suffered a collapsed lung.
The suspect remains unidentified. An investigation is ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.