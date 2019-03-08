BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a man accused of kidnapping two people and forcing them to drive to Greenville County ATMs and withdraw money has been arrested in Georgia.
Deputies said Jhon H. Vivas, 35, of Lawrenceville, GA, was arrested in Gwinnett County, GA on a fugitive from justice warrant.
Deputies believe Vivas is involved in two kidnappings, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 26.
In the first case, two women approached the victim in the parking lot of the CVS on W. Blue Ridge Drive and forced the victim into her vehicle at gunpoint. The women forced the victim to drive to the Wells Fargo on West Parker Road as Vivas followed the car in a 2014 Toyota Sequoia. The victim was forced to withdraw a large amount of money from the bank before the suspects eventually let her go.
The second incident happened at La Unica on White Horse Road and W. Blue Ridge Drive. Again, deputies said the victim was approached by two women who forced her into her own car at gunpoint, and then forced the victim to drive to the Wells Fargo on White Horse Road, her home, and the Bank of America on S. Pleasantburg Drive. The victim was forced to make cash withdrawals at each location and then drive the women to the Bi-Lo on S. Pleasantburg and Mauldin Road, where the suspects got out og the victim’s car and got into Vivas’ Toyota Sequoia.
Deputies said Friday they are working to identify three female suspects in the case.
A photo of one of the women they are trying to identify was obtained from the video surveillance taken outside of a gas station near Anderson Road and White Horse Road.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call Investigator Moates at 864-467-5283.
“No victims were injured as a result of these incidents; however, investigators are concerned there might be additional victims and ask for anyone with information to call Moates or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME,” Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
