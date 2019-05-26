JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says that they, along with the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad, the Cashiers Fire Department and Jackson County Emergency Management were all called to the Pines Recreation Area at Lake Glenville on Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, shortly after 7 p.m. they responded after reports of a swimmer going under water and not resurfacing. That swimmer has now been identified as Marquise Maurice Dukes of Harmony, North Carolina.
Upon arrival, responders interviewed friends and witnesses who say the Dukes had jumped off a fishing pier and attempted to swim back to a designated swimming area at the Pines.
Witnesses told deputies that shortly after beginning his swim back, Dukes became distressed and called out for help. They went on to say that someone attempted to help him, but they failed to get Dukes back to shore.
Rescue divers from the Henderson County Rescue Squad were contacted for assistance in the recovery of the swimmer.
Deputies say the body of Dukes was recovered from the lake around 11:42 p.m. Sunday night.
