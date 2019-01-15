DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies said a man faces a list of charges, including two counts of resisting arrest with assault, after trying to kick and bite arresting officers in Duncan on Monday.
Deputies said they were called to assist Duncan police with an arrest on Maple Street and arrived to find Duncan officers struggling with Cory Hayes in a patrol car.
Deputies said they opened the back door of the patrol car and found Hayes, 30, handcuffed, kicking, screaming, and biting at officers.
Deputies had to use a hobble to restrain Hayes and said they transported him to jail in a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that was equipped with a cage to separate deputies from the prisoner.
During the drive, deputies said Hayes began shouting about wanting to die and stated he would make deputies kill him. He also banged his head on the cage and maneuvered his way out of the hobble during the drive, deputies said.
Hayes was charged with two counts of resisting arrest with assault, driving under suspension, failure to appear for ticket, failure to retain license upon insurance loss, malicious injury to real property, and driving an uninsured vehicle.
