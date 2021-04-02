rapley arrest.jpg

 (Left) Demetrius Rapley arrested for kidnapping and domestic violence. (Right) A photo at the scene of the arrest 

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- A man was taken into custody by the United States Marshals at 2 a.m. Friday, April 2 of the exit to Highway 25 off I-85. 

The U.S. Marshals say Demitrious Rapley is wanted for kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature by the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

After investigations at the scene, Rapley was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at Greenville County Detention Center on the charge and a hold for the Richland County offenses. 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.