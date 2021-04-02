GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The U.S. Marshals say a man wanted out of the Midlands was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday, April 2 near Exit 34 oalong I-85.
Marshals say Demitrious Rapley was wanted for kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature by the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
After investigations at the scene, Rapley was aslo charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at Greenville County Detention Center on that charge and a hold for the Richland County offenses.
