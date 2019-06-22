PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with two counts of murder in the shooting death of a woman and her boyfriend at a Piedmont residence on June 21.
Deputies said the shooting happened on Lily Maid Drive just before 11 a.m. They received a call of shots fired from nearby Astalot Drive.
Coroner Greg Shore said the victims were a man and a woman, and later identified them as 43-year-old Patrick Sierra and 45-year-old Lisa Faith Robinson. Family members sent FOX Carolina a photo of Lisa later Friday evening.
The coroner's office says both were pronounced dead on the scene at 11:13 a.m. at Lisa's home. Both had been shot at least once, and their deaths ruled a homicide. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, June 24.
Patrick was a father, and the office says he leaves behind five children.
Captain Andy Tribble said one victim was found inside the house and another was found outside.
A third person at the scene, an adult male, was taken into custody and was interviewed by deputies, Tribble said.
Saturday, June 22, deputies identified the man as Tony Robinson.
Robinson has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to the shooting.
Robinson went through bond court a day later, and told the judgement in a statement that the shooting was "in self defense."
His ex-wife, Mrs. Robinson spoke during court as well, claiming drugs were related in the incident.
The case is being investigated as a double homicide.
Deputies said they believe there is no threat to the community.
