GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The man who provided guns to Upstate serial killer Todd Kohlhepp has been sentenced to federal prison.
Dustan Lawson sentenced to 87 months in federal prison during a hearing Monday morning.
Investigators said 29 on the 32 guns found on Kohlhepp’s Woodruff property were provided by Lawson.
Kohlhepp, who admitted to killing seven people, was unable to legally own a firearm after he was convicted of kidnapping in Arizona in 1986.
Lawson transfeered a FII .40 caliber handgun, a Sig Sauer 7.62 rifle, Barrett 82A1 .50 caliber rifle, Glock .45 caliber handgun, Glock .40 caliber handgun, Glock 9mm handgun, Sig Sauer 5.56 rifle, Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun, PTR .308 rifle, Sig Sauer 9mm handgun, and Ruger 308 handgun, and with multiple Advanced Armament Corp. firearm silencers to the killer, who is serving seven life sentences in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Lawson was indicted in October 2017 on 36 federal charges after authorities said he had purchased guns and transferred them to Kohlhepp. He pleaded guilty in May 2018.
29 of the 32 guns found on Kohlhepp's property were bought by Lawson.
Federal prisoners do not qualify for parole.
