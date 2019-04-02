MARION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A member of the Marion County Sheriff's is recovering after being shot, and his team members are looking for the person responsible.
According to a Facebook post from the Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, K-9 Officer Kilo escaped his enclosure on the farm he resides to sniff around. The post says he was wearing his orange collar that designates him as a K9 with the sheriff's office.
A short time later, Kilo was found on the property suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to North Carolina State University for surgery.
His condition is unknown at this time.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating Kilo's shooting, and asks that anyone with information on who may have shot him please call 911.
The post also asks for prayers for Kilo and his entire K-9 family.
"Kilo is family," the post says with a heart.
