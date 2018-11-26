McDowell Co, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A little after 10 am officers with the Marion Police Department responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 221 and 226 South, in Marion, on Saturday November 24, 2018, they say.
The collision took place where the McDowell Co. power outages happened, and rendered the intersection light inoperable, the police report says. Witnesses say both vehicles seemed to enter the intersection at the same time.
Ivan Portal, of Miami Florida, was operating a tractor trailer traveling north, and a Marion woman was operating a Kia Sportage, traveling south, when the two vehicles collided.
The identify of the female driver was Elizabeth Gunter of Lake Mountain View Drive, Marion NC. There were four other passengers in the vehicle operated by Gunter, three of which were juveniles, and Myranda Hawkins, 25, of Marion NC.
All five passengers in the Kia were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville for injuries sustained in the crash. Elizabeth Gunter later succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital. The Florida man was not injured in the crash.
After further investigation, officers charged Ivan Portal, the tractor trailer driver, with one count of misdemeanor death by vehicle.
At the time of Portal’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of misdemeanor amounts of prescription medications (Novel 123 & Xanax). Portal was charged with one count each of misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Portal received a $5000 secured bond for all of the above listed charges, and was confined to the McDowell County Detention Facility.
