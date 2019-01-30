MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) The Marion Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that two officers were involved in a deadly crash.
According to a press release, two officers were commuting to training in Avery County when they collided with another vehicle on 221 North in the intersection at Baxter Healthcare.
The police vehicle and the other car crashed in the middle of the intersection.
Both officers were transported to Mission Hospital McDowell where they were treated for their injuries and released.
Unfortunately, the motorist in the second car passed away as a result of the crash.
The accident is being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
