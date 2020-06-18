GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) — Upstate parents are fighting for answers about their son’s unsolved murder.
Greer police say two unknown men went inside Marquis Richey‘s home on June 8, shot him, and left him to die. Someone knocked on the 28-year-old man's door on Will Street. That's when he opened the door, and police say an argument ensued before the shooting.
“Everyday, my soul burns. Everyday, my heart rattles uncontrollably because my son is no longer here and he did nothing to deserve what happened to him,” Joy Richey said. “This killing is senseless and it’s unjust. Marquis didn’t deserve to die the way he died.”
Joy and her husband, Elijah, says they're going to keep fighting for justice. Even if it takes a lifetime.
“For someone to take his life, to take his voice, it’s unjust and I will not be silent another day in my life because I don’t want another parent to ever have to stand in these shoes,” Joy told us.
The Richeys plan on starting a foundation in his honor.
If you have information on this case, call Greer PD at 864-848-2151.
