RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Marshals Service says a man is in custody in North Carolina on child sexual battery charges levied against him in Florida, and they found he had his own missing child with him.
The Marshals say 32-year-old Rapheal Malik Akbar Arnold was wanted out of Citrus County, Florida for sexual battery of a child under the age of 12. Those warrants were issued on July 16. The USMS says he was a long-distance truck driver and received information from its Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force that he would be traveling through western N.C. on Saturday in a tractor trailer.
The CRFTF made their move at 4 p.m., finding him on Highway 74 in Rutherford County. NC Highway Patrol and task force members stopped him, quickly apprehending him. He's now in the Rutherford County jail awaiting extradition back to Florida.
Arnold wasn't the only one in the truck, however; the USMS says his 5-year-old child, who had been reported missing in Florida for about three weeks. The child has since been turned over to the Rutherford County Department of Social Services.
