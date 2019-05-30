MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters say a Mauldin home had flames shooting through the roof during a late night blaze Wednesday night.
Mauldin FD reports they were called to the scene on Baldwin Circle near Edith Drive around 10:20 p.m. and saw the flames upon arrival. Crews were able to douse the flames in 20 minutes, but the house has since been deemed a total loss.
While firefighters say they don't believe anyone was living in the home, they are still working to confirm that. They're also working to determine the cause of the fire.
Simpsonville FD, Mauldin PD, and Greenville EMS were also on scene. Crews from Belmont and Boiling Springs covered Mauldin stations during the fire.
