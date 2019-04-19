MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police were summoned to a local apartment complex late Thursday evening after they received a report of shots fired.
MPD didn't provide a time as to when the call from the complex near Ashmore Bridge Road and W. Butler Road came in, but they did confirm a gun was found on scene. However, there were reportedly no signs of a shooting, no victims, and no witnesses.
Officers did say, however, that they talked to someone about the incident ran off on foot, prompting a search.
As of writing, there is no longer a scene but MPD says they are monitoring the area for anyone suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.