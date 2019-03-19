MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Mauldin Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday.
According to police, Ceylontese Nikole Smith was last seen Tuesday morning at her home on Miller Road, in Mauldin, before school.
She goes by her middle name, Nikole, and is described as standing 5'07'' and weighing around 120 lbs.
Nikole was last seen wearing black yoga pants and black Converse shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Mauldin Police Department at (864) 289-8900.
