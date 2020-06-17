MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police need help investigating a shooting that has left a young man in critical condition in a hospital.
According to MPD, the shooting happened at The Arbors apartment complex on E. Butler Road on Tuesday, June 16 around 8:30 p.m.
The victim hasn't been identified yet and are asking for help identifying him. He's about 15-22 years old, is a black male, and has short dreads on his head, with the sides shaved off.
Anyone with information on who this victim could be should call Det. Ramey at 864-289-8981, or email mnew@mauldinpolice.com. Reference case #MP20030372.
13% , oh well .
