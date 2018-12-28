MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Mauldin Police department said a woman who was missing for more than a week was found safe in Tennessee Friday.
Police said they had been searching for Shekia Twanda Hopkins, 36, who had been last seen on Dec. 20 in Mauldin.
Hopkins is described as an african american, female, 36 years of age. She is 5'5 and 180 lbs. She has brown eyes.
Hopkins was last seen on December 20, 2018 in Mauldin, S.C.
Police warned that Hopkins may be driving a black 2015 Nissan Sentra with front end damage on the drivers side from an earlier crash and a Lander University sticker on the rear windshield.
On Friday afternoon, police posted an update on Facebook that Hopkins had been found and was safe.
"Ms. Hopkins was located safe in Tennessee today around 3 pm. At this point details are limited but we would like to thank everyone who helped by sharing the posts and looking for Ms. Hopkins," the post read.
