MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Mauldin Police Department is actively looking for a wanted man who reportedly evaded arrest Monday.
According to police, Benny Ray Collins Jr. was placed under arrest for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and speeding on July 27. As the officer was opening the door to the patrol vehicle to place Collins inside, he took off running.
A K-9 search of the area was unsuccessful. Police say Collins was last seen in the area of Hickory Lane in Mauldin, and is not an immediate threat to the community.
He's described as standing 6'1'' tall and weighing around 190 pounds.
Collins currently has outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting arrest, speeding and petit larceny.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det./Sgt. RC Thacker at (864) 289-8969 or by email.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.