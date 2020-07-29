Benny Ray Collins Jr.

Benny Ray Collins Jr. is wanted by the Mauldin Police after they say he evaded arrest on July 27, 2020. 

MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Mauldin Police Department is actively looking for a wanted man who reportedly evaded arrest Monday. 

According to police, Benny Ray Collins Jr. was placed under arrest for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and speeding on July 27. As the officer was opening the door to the patrol vehicle to place Collins inside, he took off running. 

A K-9 search of the area was unsuccessful. Police say Collins was last seen in the area of Hickory Lane in Mauldin, and is not an immediate threat to the community. 

He's described as standing 6'1'' tall and weighing around 190 pounds. 

Collins currently has outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, resisting arrest, speeding and petit larceny. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det./Sgt. RC Thacker at (864) 289-8969 or by email

