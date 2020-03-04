MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin police said an 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder in connection with a double stabbing was in custody on Wednesday.
Police said the stabbings happened on Sunday, March 1, around 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Arbors Apartments.
Police said Braylon Alexander Jones was in an altercation and is accused of stabbing two 16-year-old juveniles before fleeing the scene.
Police said warrants were signed charging Jones with attempted murder.
On Wednesday, police posted an update on Facebook that Jones had been arrested.
