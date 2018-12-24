Mauldin, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Mauldin Police department is currently investigating the whereabouts of Shekia Twanda Hopkins.
Hopkins is described as an african american, female, 36 years of age. She is 5'5 and 180 lbs. She has brown eyes.
Ms. Hopkins was last seen on December 20, 2018 in Mauldin, S.C.
Ms. Hopkins may be driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra, black in color with an SC license plate JEZ-340.
If anyone have information about the whereabouts of Shekia Twanda Hopkins, you are asked to call the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900 or contact Detective/ Sergeant RC Thacker at 864-289-8969 rthacker@mauldinpolice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.